Natera (NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Natera to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 4,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32. Natera has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $491,452.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,794 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

