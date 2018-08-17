National Bank Financial Boosts Cargojet (CJT) Price Target to C$73.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock opened at C$74.14 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$47.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.29.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$325,000.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.