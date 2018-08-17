National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

TSE:AQN opened at C$13.37 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$14.40.

In other news, insider Michael Gerald Snow sold 7,785 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total value of C$100,037.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

