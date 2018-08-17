Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Trading 28.6% Higher

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.18. 2,311,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 305,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 688.85%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.