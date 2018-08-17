Needham & Company LLC Trims Determine (DTRM) Target Price to $3.00

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTRM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Determine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Determine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Determine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ DTRM opened at $0.86 on Monday. Determine has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 million. Determine had a negative net margin of 43.83% and a negative return on equity of 144.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Determine will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

