Neenah Inc (NP) VP Sells $79,200.68 in Stock

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $79,200.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Newton Brownlee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Larry Newton Brownlee sold 268 shares of Neenah stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $22,498.60.

Shares of Neenah stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.70. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,668. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

