New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $546,000 Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

