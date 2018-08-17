New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 626,770 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

NUVA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.05 million. equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NuVasive to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

