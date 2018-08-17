New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,900 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 310,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,482 shares of company stock worth $3,096,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

