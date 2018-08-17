New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $15,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJC opened at $77.15 on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on PJC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

