New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,800 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,591.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

