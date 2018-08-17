NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.89 million to $12.03 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $6.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year sales of $47.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $47.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $55.25 million to $57.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Compass Point set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NEWT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

