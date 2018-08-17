NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.89 million to $12.03 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $6.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year sales of $47.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $47.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $55.25 million to $57.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Compass Point set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NEWT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply