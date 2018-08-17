NIC (EGOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

EGOV stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

