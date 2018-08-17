Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

ENB opened at $34.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.