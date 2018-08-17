Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NINE traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,388. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.71 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

