Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,458 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Express Scripts by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Express Scripts by 1,268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Express Scripts by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

