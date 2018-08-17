Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Andeavor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Andeavor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,539,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Andeavor by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Andeavor by 1,107.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 106,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor alerts:

ANDV stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $152.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

ANDV has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $8,782,956.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,280,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,217,648.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.