Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,452 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,251,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,870 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,249.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,094 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

