Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LCI Industries (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LCI Industries stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,369. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.81 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Scott T. Mereness purchased 4,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 6,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

