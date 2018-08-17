Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northeast Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8975336641769 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,147. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, VP Julie Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,569.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wayne bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,007.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,200 shares of company stock worth $226,370 over the last ninety days. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.