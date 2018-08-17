Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM) Director Sells C$93,682.17 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 115,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$93,682.17.

Shares of TSE:NDM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,449. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.99.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 28th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.