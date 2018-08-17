Northrop Grumman (NOC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $291.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $264.35 and a 12-month high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

