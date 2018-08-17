NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

8/7/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

8/3/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

8/2/2018 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

7/30/2018 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “After 21 months since its last report, NXPI posted a solid quarter/guide. The stock had a knee-jerk reaction following the print but we believe it will stabilize as analysts reset estimates and fundamental investors begin to reevaluate the shares. Net, we calculate the company could earn $7.20 of 4.5% growth at 30.2% OM. The $5BN buyback could add $1.14-$-1.34 of incremental EPS. Moreover, in our view, the mix of revenue is much healthier than it was two years ago: auto and industrial end markets account for 67% of sales and the consumer orientated SIS segment is down to 6% of sales. Our new $120 PT implies 16.7x a discount to its peers.””

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.50 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.50 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.50.

7/26/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

7/7/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/4/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2018 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $89.77. 5,833,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors NV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $1,174,652,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,278,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $968,526,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,818 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $359,775,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $338,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.