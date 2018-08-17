Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,153. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Oaktree Capital Group has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $843,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,034.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,688 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,571,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,696,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,820 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,003,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

