Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Purchases $10,762.50 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Bruce Zimmerman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OCSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,524. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.