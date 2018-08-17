OCADO Grp PLC/S (OCDDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OCADO Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

OCDDY remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01.

