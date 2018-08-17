OctoCoin (888) One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.00

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One OctoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. OctoCoin has a total market cap of $64,780.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

OctoCoin (CRYPTO:888) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official website is octocoinfoundation.org. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoCoin Coin Trading

OctoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

