Oddo Bhf Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) a €28.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AM3D. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, equinet set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.29 ($35.55).

ETR AM3D opened at €23.00 ($26.14) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €29.31 ($33.31) and a 12 month high of €49.75 ($56.53).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

