Omnicell (OMCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “While, Omnicell’s second-quarter 2018 performance was impressive with both earnings and revenues remaining ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the dull show within its medication adherence business impacted by unfavorable timing of large robot sales, raises concern. This apart, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might adversely affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape also acts as a dampener. On a positive note, we are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from recent launches, strategic partnerships and digital transformation. Its recent product launches include the XR2 pharmacy robot and the IVX Workflow. Over the past three months, Omnicell’s shares have been outperforming the industry.”

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $751,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,845 shares of company stock worth $4,660,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.