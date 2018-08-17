Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) vs. AC Immune (ACIU) Head-To-Head Review

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACIU) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and AC Immune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $790,000.00 44.17 -$24.09 million ($2.68) -0.15 AC Immune $15.58 million 36.18 -$26.84 million ($0.30) -28.53

Onconova Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AC Immune. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -1,826.64% N/A -216.65% AC Immune -133.00% -25.44% -22.37%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics and AC Immune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AC Immune 0 1 1 0 2.50

Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.71%. AC Immune has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than AC Immune.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats AC Immune on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase I/IIa clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is in Phase Ib clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD, as well as RO7105705, an anti-Tau monoclonal antibody candidate, which is in Phase II clinical study for AD patients. In addition, the company has discovery and pre-clinical stage molecules targeting neurodegenerative diseases, as well as diagnostics targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43 aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Essex Bio-Technology Limited, as well as Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.