Ontology Trading 72.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $428.19 million and approximately $147.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00042913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

Ontology’s launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,175 tokens. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, Hotbit, BitMart, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Koinex, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

