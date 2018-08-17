Oracle Co. (ORCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,007,779 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 13th total of 40,965,947 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,181,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Oracle by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Oracle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 155,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,679,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $338,342,000 after purchasing an additional 454,853 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

