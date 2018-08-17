Otonomy Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (OTIC)

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 6,640.16%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 302,761 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 176,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

