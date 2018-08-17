Otonomy (OTIC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 4,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,614. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.03.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,640.16% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 246,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otonomy by 4,257.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 259,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

