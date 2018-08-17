Overstock.com (OSTK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 51,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.60. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.15 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 95.14% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, SVP Seth Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,350 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 381,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Overstock.com by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

