Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

