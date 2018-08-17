Patrick R. Gruber Buys 10,000 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,736. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.52. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.