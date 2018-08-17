Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.16. The company had a trading volume of 833,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,140. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.60 and a 12 month high of C$47.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Douglas James Arnell purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,790.00. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,824.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,201 shares of company stock worth $147,039.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

