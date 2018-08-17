Peter D. Staple Sells 76,341 Shares of Corium International Inc (CORI) Stock

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) CEO Peter D. Staple sold 76,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $672,564.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CORI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 241,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,950. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Corium International Inc has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corium International by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

