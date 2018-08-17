PetIQ (PETQ) Shares Up 16.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price shot up 16.2% during trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $40.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. PetIQ traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $37.01. 53,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 407,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $542,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $313,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,974 shares of company stock worth $3,191,965. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 452.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PetIQ by 571.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $18,637,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PetIQ by 89.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 576,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 272,588 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 55.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 267,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $665.34 million and a P/E ratio of 88.59.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.