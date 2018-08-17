PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

PGTI stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $1,703,788.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,266.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 656,796 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

