Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,844. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $117,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,641,090. Corporate insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 235,932 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $45,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $21,724,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

