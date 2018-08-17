Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 384.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.73 and a one year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

