Pitcairn Co. Has $1.39 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

