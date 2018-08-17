PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4853365807256 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.87.

NYSE PNC opened at $144.46 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

