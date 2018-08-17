Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Share Price

Press coverage about Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edge Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.6285920367726 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ EDGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 72,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,490. Edge Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

