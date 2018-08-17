Precision Drilling (PDS) Trading Up 5.4%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,557,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,156,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,469 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 107.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,910,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 2,538,700 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

