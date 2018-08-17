Premier (PRHL) versus Azure Power Global (AZRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Premier (NYSE: AZRE) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -11.97% -9.47% -1.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.85%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Premier.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $4.79 million 1.85 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $118.27 million 3.50 -$12.60 million ($0.65) -24.48

Premier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azure Power Global.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Premier on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

