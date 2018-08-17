Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apergy Corp (APY)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of Apergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $43.36 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

