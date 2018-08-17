Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. 401,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,515. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $252,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,250.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,968 shares of company stock worth $8,189,479. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

